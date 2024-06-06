Frigid Secrets: The Spectacular World Beneath Clear Lake, Oregon
Tucked away within the amazing beauty of the Cascade Mountains in Oregon lies a hidden gem that has attracted visitors and scientists from around the world since its discovery in 1859: Clear Lake.
What stands tall below the surface is truly fascinating –an ancient submerged forest dating back over 3000 years.
Clear Lake owes its clarity to the water that seeps in from underground springs. The constant icy temperature has helped preserve a prehistoric forest of tall trees and stumps. The remains of the 3000-year-old forest offers a unique glimpse into the past – fascinating the scientific community for decades.
Each year kayakers and divers flock to explore the 140-acre lake from top to bottom. Just the sight of the eerie-looking forest below captures the wonder and attention of visitors. At its deepest, the lake falls to a depth of over 175 feet of crystal clear water.
The area offers camping, fishing, and hiking. Clear Lake is about an hour or so east of Eugene just off Highway 126 near the McKenzie Bridge in Oregon.
The United States Forest Service has all the information explorers need - including directions, campsites, trails, and other park rules. Check out the YouTube video from Reid Adventures.
