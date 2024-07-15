Beya is an 11-year-old with a big smile. A sweet girl, she is seeking a loving home where she is the center of attention.

Beya does well when she goes for walks on a leash and enjoys strolling at her own pace and taking in the surroundings.

She knows how to sit and give a shake with her paw. She is enolled in the Heroic Hound program, and is learning to be brave and would benefit from a patient owner who can give her quality time, leisurely strolls, and lots of squeaky toys to play with.

While Beya has been around children, she won't do well around small animals and would thrive if she is an only pet.

Beya

Breed: Pitbull mix

Age: 11 years

Sex: Female

Animal ID: WVHS-A-24912

Adoptable pets at Wenatchee Humane Society

Adoption Hours: 12:30 pm- 6:30 pm every day except Wednesday when we are closed. We are now open for adoptions by appointment on Wednesdays.