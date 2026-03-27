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In an ever-changing world of values and day-to-day operations, Washington State is doing very well when it comes to people who work remotely.

hBased on an analysis of the 200 most populous cities in America, Nextvia ranked the 20 Best 'Third Place' Cities for Remote Work.

Read More: Washington Drivers Warned of MAJOR Freeway Closure

The study showed that 3 in 5 American workers work from coffee shops and cafés throughout the week.

4 Washington Towns Rank Among the Top 10 Third Place Cities for Remote Workers

• Respectfully, Vancouver is #1 in the nation for remote workers. According to Nextvia:

With about 35 coffee shops per 10,000 residents, Vancouver offers many options for people to sit down and get work done outside the home office. Vancouver coffee shops and cafes, on average, charge visitors $5.35 for a latte and $4.75 for a pastry. Vancouver also has 23 of its 25 highest-rated coffee shops rated four stars or more, and most provide free, reliable Wi-Fi alongside adequate seating and outlets to keep remote workers charged up, connected, and caffeinated enough to get through the workday.

• Seattle is the 2nd-best third place city in the country for working remotely.

Seattle is the birthplace of Starbucks, and home to 760 local coffee-shops. This breaks down to about 10 coffee-shops per 10,000 residents.

• Tacoma is #4 with nearly 5 coffee shops per 10,000 people.

• Bellevue comes in at #7 for third place cities, with almost 8 coffee shops per 10,000 residents.

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Good coffee, lots of seating, and access to power outlets are top qualities remote workers look for when choosing a work-space.

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