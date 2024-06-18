Are you headed to Kauai for vacation? Do you love dogs? Well, you can help dogs and the Kauai Humane Society by borrowing a shelter dog for a day or two or even a week!

How does the field trips for dogs program work?

The program offered by the Kauai Humane Society encourages visitors, who can’t get enough of their dog or don't own a dog, to take a shelter dog on their daily excursions.

Photo: Getty/Canva

The island of Kauai is very dog-friendly and allows furry friends on most trails, beaches, and other locations. Not only will it give you a dog fix but it helps get dogs out of the kennels for exercise, companionship, and fun!

Is there a charge to take a dog on a field trip while visiting Kauai?

The program is free but the humane society requests a $40 donation if you can. And, if you fall in love with the dog you borrow, no worries, the Kauai Humane Society will help arrange for you to adopt the dog and send it home with you!

Photo: Getty/Canva

There are a few rules to follow and you must be at least 18 years old to check out a dog. You can get a full list of places to take a dog and information about the program at the Kauai Humane Society website or watch the fun video below.

The program was started for and dedicated to Jian Mehta, a local dog lover and animal advocate who fell ill and lost his life to Acute Myeloid Leukemia.