Trail Creek Fire in Kittitas County Burns 60 Acres

Trail Creek Fire in Kittitas County Burns 60 Acres

Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue

Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue (KVFR) responded to a brush fire on Trail Creek Road Thursday afternoon.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

KVFR received the reports at approximately 1:40 p.m. for a blaze burning in heavy brush, grass, and timber. Air Resources arrived at approximately 3 p.m. to assist.

Kittitas County Sherrif's Office issued Level 3 evacuation notices to all residences on Colockum Road, with Level 2 notices for south of Colockum Road to Trail Creek.

Firefighters and aerial resources stopped the progression of the fire by approximately 6 p.m. Firefighters report a significant decrease in fire activity, but crews have been monitoring the inferno and remain on the scene.

The Sheriff's Office downgraded evacuation notices to Level 2 above the 9000 block of Colockum Road and Level 1 down to Trail Creek.

The fire burned approximately 60 acres and remains under investigation.

10 Tips to Prevent Wildfires from the US Department of Interior

Forecasters believe 2025 has the potential for widespread fires. Over 90% are caused by humans. Here's how you can prevent wildfires.

Gallery Credit: ASHLEY SOLLARS

Filed Under: Kittitas County
Categories: Breaking News, KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ