Chelan County approved a deputy auditor position after the county auditor's request for the post.

Get our free mobile app

The Board of Commissioners approved the request at their most recent meeting. The chief deputy position would be responsible for directing staff in daily operations of the office.

Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore said he will not seek reelection next year and may not complete his term due to the board continuously denying his request for additional staffing.

The new position will allow for $59,723 in salary plus benefits after Moore previously requested the county budget $112,789 in salary and benefits.

Moore has made multiple request since he announced he will not run for re-election in early May.