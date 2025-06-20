A memorial service for the three young sisters who were found murdered at a remote campsite west of Leavenworth earlier this month will be held tonight, and those who cannot attend may be able to watch remotely.

The service will honor the lives of 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker, but according to Decker Family spokesperson, Mark Belton, there are no official plans to livestream the memorial from Rocky Reach Dam due to sketchy cell service at the location.

However, Belton tells KPQ that while no local media will be livestreaming the event, Seattle-based television stations KING and KIRO will be attempting to livestream the proceedings over their social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/KING5News

https://www.facebook.com/KIRO7Seattle

Memorial organizers are again reminding the public to please use one of the multiple shuttles that have been established to get to and from the event, since parking at the dam is limited.

Link Transit will provide the free shuttle service from Eastmont Junior High School, Foothills Middle School, Lincoln Elementary, and Wenatchee and Eastmont High Schools, as well as the Confluence Technology Center in Olds Station, with all departures at 4:30 p.m.

Tonight's memorial ceremonies will begin at 7 p.m., and the program will include the following individuals, among others:

- Melanie Nees – Pianist

- Jon Vandel – Officiant

- Tyler Scharlau – YMCA

- Andrea Locke – Friend of the Family, Fabulous Feet Dance Studio

- Sophee Mott – Dancer

- Steve Wilkinson – Grandfather

- Amy Edwards – Friend of Family, Singing Somewhere Over The Rainbow

- Alex Wilkinson and Ronda Wilkinson – Candle lighting