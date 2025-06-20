A memorial service for the three young sisters who were found murdered at a remote campsite west of Leavenworth earlier this month will be held tonight.

The service will honor the lives of 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker, who police say were killed by their father - 32-year-old Travis Decker, sometime after he picked them up from their mother's home for a scheduled visitation on May 30 and when their bodies were discovered on June 2.

The manhunt for Decker is entering its third week, and efforts to find him have recently shifted from the Blewett Pass area in Chelan County to the wilderness of Northern Kittitas County.

Tonight's memorial is being held at Rocky Reach Dam and will begin at 7 p.m.

Organizers are encouraging attendees to utilize one of the multiple shuttles that have been established to get to and from the event, since parking at the dam is limited.

Link Transit will provide the free shuttle service from Eastmont Junior High School, Foothills Middle School, Lincoln Elementary, and Wenatchee and Eastmont High Schools, as well as the Confluence Technology Center in Olds Station, with all departures at 4:30 p.m.