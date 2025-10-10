From haunted farms to nightmare mazes, these three Washington Halloween events promise unforgettable scares, eerie fun, and a perfect fall road trip adventure.

If Halloween season is your jam, we've got three fun and spooky Halloween events you need to do this year. One is in Yakima, another is in Snohomish not too far from Seattle, and the other is in Tri-Cities.

You have a selection of two vastly different haunted farms, one of which you'll have to fill out a waiver to attend, plus a new paranormal event that celebrates the creepiness of El Cucuy, that boogeyman underneath your bed (or hiding in your closet)!

So, what are we waiting for? Let's hit the road, Jack (O'lantern)!

Event #1: The Cucuy Is Going to Get You: Yakima, WA

515 E Yakima Ave, Yakima, WA

Imagine a place where you can get a taste of the paranormal, with tarot and oracle readings, hear stories of folklore, and meet the stars of the wildly popular Latinos Against Spooky Sh*t plus hosts of the Espooky Tales podcast. November 1st only.

"Blending spooky stories, folklore, audience interactions and immersive activities to awaken your spooky side!" - She Bully Marketing & Entertainment

Espooky Tales Podcast Espooky Tales via Facebook loading...

Event #2: Stalker Farms: Snohomish

8705 Marsh Rd, Snohomish, WA

This place has glow-in-the-dark corn mazes, mega slides, a "slasher" family homestead, a spine-chilling "funny farm", and a bunch of daytime family-friendly activities and rides in case you want to bring the kids. Open through November 1st.

Field of Screams Tri Cities Richland Field of Screams Tri via Facebook loading...

Event #3: Field of Screams: Richland (Tri-Cities)

3430 Beardsley Rd Richland, WA

This Halloween event is so scary, you have to sign a waiver to attend it. Perfect for groups of families or friends to experience together. Wear comfortable walking shoes. They have sections of the field named "Karnevil", "Reoccuring Nightmares", "Outbreak", and more. Watch out for random zombies!

"WARNING. Due to supply chain issues, there will be no on-site adult diapers to purchase. Bring your own or bring a change of clothes." - Field of Screams

No matter which one of these Halloween-themed events you choose to visit, you're going to have a blast! Good luck!