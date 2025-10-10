Lower Sugarloaf Fire Nearly Dead After 41 Days, Now 90% Contained

After burning on the landscape of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest in Chelan County for 41 days, it appears the Lower Sugarloaf Fire is finally about to die out.

The blaze was ignited by a lightning strike on the Wenatchee River Ranger District about 12 miles east of Leavenworth on Aug. 31, and is now estimated at 42,955 acres with 90% containment.

Thanks to cooler weather, elevated humidity, and calmer winds in recent days, firefighters have quickly been able to gain the upper hand on the blaze, which opened the week at 55% containment.

Despite the fire being close to becoming fully under control and wicking out, officials are still warning of several dangers associated with the blaze.

Even though there are fewer flames and less smoke, hazardous trees in and around the fire zone remain a major concern, since those weakened by the impacts of the fire could fall at any time with little or no provocation.

Fire managers report that fire burns easily in dead and downed trees during autumn, since their wood and bark have had plenty of time to dry out.

Logs, large rocks, and other natural hazards are also a threat to roll downhill due to weakened soil structures following a wildfire, and firefighters are remaining on scene at various locations around the fire zone to keep public foot and vehicle traffic away from dangerous areas.

Ash pits are also a concern for both fire crews and those who attempt to re-enter the forest before it has been declared safe to do so in the wake of a wildfire. These lingering hot spots are created when the roots of trees are still slowly burning or smoldering below the ground, which weakens soil structures and creates the potential for people to step or fall into them without any sign of danger, resulting in serious burns.

Fire personnel are reporting more people trying to enter areas of the forest which are still closed due to these hazards, and are asking the public to stay out of all closure zones until it has been officially declared that people can return there safely.

As full containment on the blaze gets ever nearer, many personnel and resources are being reassigned to assist with the nearby Labor Mountain Fire or being released for return to their place of origin. Some crews will remain on site for several more weeks, however, felling hazardous trees and clearing vegetation in some locations.

Late Friday morning, officials with Chelan County Emergency Management announced that all evacuation notices attached to the Lower Sugarloaf Fire have been lifted.

Smoke impacts from the blaze have been minimizing in recent days, although a weak inversion layer has been keeping some smoke at or near ground level within the fire zone throughout the week.

There are currently 948 personnel assigned to the Labor Mountain Fire, along with 60 engines; 18 water tenders; 12 dozers; and 5 helicopters.

To date, the fire has yet to produce any reports of damaged or destroyed structures.