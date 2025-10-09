Yakima Driver Arrested After Interstate 90 Crash Injures Six

Washington State Patrol

A Yakima man is in jail after a two-vehicle crash that injured six people on Interstate 90 after allegedly attempting to elude police Thursday morning.

Washington State Patrol said it happened around 11:35 when a drone reportedly clocked the driver of a sedan, 22-year-old Andrew Egger, traveling over 90 miles per hour. A trooper attempted to pull Egger over, but he swerved onto the off-ramp where a trooper was waiting for him with spike strips.

Troopers say Egger saw the strips and tried to re-enter the interstate, but he struck an SUV, driven by 52-year-old Shannon Clark of Bellingham.

Egger and a three-year-old boy had minor injuries, while his passenger, 20-year-old Milana Luisi, was transported to Kittitas Valley Hospital for serious injuries.

Clark and her passengers, a 14-year-old boy and another passenger, 47-year-old April Clark, all suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Police arrested Egger for felony eluding, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment of a minor, five counts of reckless endangerment, and violation of a protection order.

Troopers say neither drugs nor alcohol played a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation and slowed traffic on the interstate for several hours.

