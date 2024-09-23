Buying lottery tickets seems like a huge waste of money to me, yet I still find myself buying them. **

I keep hoping to strike it rich and become a multi-millionaire and maybe one day I will, just like someone in Washington who bought a winning Lotto ticket last week worth over FOUR MILLION DOLLARS!

Get our free mobile app

HOW TO PLAY WASHINGTON LOTTO

lottery signs Brian Stephenson loading...

In order to win the LOTTO jackpot in this game, you have to match all six numbers drawn for the day.

Each ticket is $1, and you get two "plays" in hopes of winning. Prize amounts range from $3, $30, $1,000, and the grand prize is whatever the current jackpot is.

You can pick a number from 1 to 49 or let the computer pick 6 random numbers for you. Odds of winning a jackpot are 1 in 6.99 million tickets, according to the Lotto app.

On Saturday, September 14, the LOTTO jackpot was all the way up to $4.2 million.

These were the winning numbers: 5, 9, 16, 24, 38, and 44.

You can play the LOTTO on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Each drawing happens at 8 p.m. If nobody wins the drawing, the jackpot grows!

One nifty feature of LOTTO is that you can reuse the same numbers for future drawings, so if you're feeling like you've got the lucky ones, choose the Advance Play option.

TAKING THE 'CASH OPTION' IS AN OPTION

WA LOTTO logo walottery.com loading...

Just a reminder that winning big like this in the LOTTO is considered "income" by Uncle Sam. He will be taking his cut of 24%.

Jacqueline E. stopped by the Safeway in Puyallup (5616 176th St E) and bought the winning ticket. If someone else had those winning numbers, the jackpot would have been split up evenly.

A prize of $4,200,000 means Jacqueline has to fork over $1,008,000 for taxes, leaving her with $3,192,000 left over.

Luckily, Washington doesn't tax lottery winnings!

If Jacqueline takes the cash option, she will receive 50% of the winnings in one lump payment.

**You must be at least 18 years old to buy lottery tickets in Washington State and the nearby states of Oregon, and Idaho.

25 richest families in America To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes Gallery Credit: Taylor Johnson