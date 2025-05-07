Small Town, Big Dreams: See 5 Tiny WA Towns for Your Fresh Start

Small Town, Big Dreams: See 5 Tiny WA Towns for Your Fresh Start

Friday Harbor. Washington. Trevor Vannoy on Unsplash

I’m tired of seeing articles online saying that Yakima is the cheapest place to live. I live here and by no means do I find it “cheap.”

I sound like a grumpy old man, but back in 2004, I was able to find a 1-bedroom apartment for less than $400. It was located in a quiet and residential nook for the most part, even though townies say it’s in one of the worst neighborhoods in Yakima. (I will admit though, there was a murder in an alley on Halloween a few years back.)

 

Bright Lights, Big (Tiny) City

Do you have big dreams but want to live in a small town? Check out these Washington hidden gems with affordable living.

Someone on Reddit is always asking for advice on where to move in Washington State. They’ve just got a new job or want a “fresh start” in a small town near the coast. I’ve seen people saying they are moving to Washington with their families or as a single and they all want to live somewhere “cheap.”

 

Forks WA Oxbow Apartments, Google Street View
loading...

Good luck with that, pal. Welcome to Washington!

My roots are locked down here in Yakima because of my teenage daughter who is about to become a high school freshman this year–so I can’t move. That doesn’t mean I don’t have my own personal dream list of towns I wish I could go for a fresh start. Maybe I’ll pack up my bags and leave Washington once she graduates, or maybe I will relocate to someplace in WA by the beach!

Forks: I found a 1-bedroom for $790!

Discover Forks Washington via Facebook
loading...
NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Eastsound (Orcas Island): I found a 1-bedroom for $870!

Orcas Island Chamber of Commerce via Facebook
loading...

Friday Harbor: I found a 1-bedroom for $960!

Friday Harbor Food Bank via Facebook
loading...

 

Lynden: I found a 1-bedroom for $994!

Lorin Lindell on Unsplash
loading...

 

Bellingham: I found a 1-bedroom for $990!

Bellingham Experience via Facebook
loading...

Filed Under: yakima, washington, moving, relocation, Bellingham, San Juan Islands

