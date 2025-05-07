Small Town, Big Dreams: See 5 Tiny WA Towns for Your Fresh Start

I’m tired of seeing articles online saying that Yakima is the cheapest place to live. I live here and by no means do I find it “cheap.”

I sound like a grumpy old man, but back in 2004, I was able to find a 1-bedroom apartment for less than $400. It was located in a quiet and residential nook for the most part, even though townies say it’s in one of the worst neighborhoods in Yakima. (I will admit though, there was a murder in an alley on Halloween a few years back.)

Someone on Reddit is always asking for advice on where to move in Washington State. They’ve just got a new job or want a “fresh start” in a small town near the coast. I’ve seen people saying they are moving to Washington with their families or as a single and they all want to live somewhere “cheap.”

Good luck with that, pal. Welcome to Washington!

My roots are locked down here in Yakima because of my teenage daughter who is about to become a high school freshman this year–so I can’t move. That doesn’t mean I don’t have my own personal dream list of towns I wish I could go for a fresh start. Maybe I’ll pack up my bags and leave Washington once she graduates, or maybe I will relocate to someplace in WA by the beach!

Forks: I found a 1-bedroom for $790!

Eastsound (Orcas Island): I found a 1-bedroom for $870!

Friday Harbor: I found a 1-bedroom for $960!

Lynden: I found a 1-bedroom for $994!

Bellingham: I found a 1-bedroom for $990!

