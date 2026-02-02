The Pet of the Week at the Wenatchee Humane Society is Cabo, a big, strong, and lovable pup with an even bigger heart.

That means Cabo has plenty of unconditional love to share. He's more than ready to soak up all the belly rubs and head scratches you can give. He would be happiest in a home that balances love and cuddles with some fun outdoor adventures.

Cabo enjoys getting out and stretching his legs and exploring the world together.

He has been working on his manners and commands and already knows "sit," "stay," "drop it," "leave it," and "place." Cabo can keep learning more with someone who enjoys training him. And he's always ready for a car ride adventure, especially when he is heading somewhere fun with his favorite human.

If you’re ready for a loyal companion who will tug at your heartstrings and fill your life with love, Cabo is waiting for you at WVHS.

Meet Cabo at WVHS

Meet Cabo

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

Age: 7 Years

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0060068647

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

If you are interested in adopting, please visit during regular hours or contact WVHS at 509-662-9577 or via email at wvhs@wenatcheehumane.org.

WVHS is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM, and closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.