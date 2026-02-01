Teen Allegedly Drives Car Into Crowd Of People In Desert Aire, Injures One

A teenage man is behind bars in Grant County after police say he intentionally drove his car into a crowd of people, injuring one of them.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday (Jan. 31) outside a residence on Desert Aire Drive Southwest in Desert Aire, where a disturbance had reportedly occurred during a party.

Deputies say 19-year-old Alain Pantaleon-Suarez was at the party, and during the commotion, got into his vehicle and willfully drove it into a crowd of people who were outside the residence.

Investigators say Pantaleon-Suarez may have specifically targeted one of them, whom he struck with his vehicle before driving away from the scene.

Deputies located Pantaleon-Suarez inside his parked vehicle a short time later at the intersection of Desert Aire Drive Southwest and Oasis Place Southwest where he was arrested without incident.

Pantaleon-Suarez was booked into the Grant County Jail on suspicion of vehicular assault, hit-&-run, and DUI.

The individual whom he allegedly struck with his car reportedly sustained unspecified injuries and declined medical care.

