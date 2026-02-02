Washington lawmakers are considering three bills aimed at tightening regulation of kratom, a psychoactive supplement commonly sold at convenience stores and smoke shops.

Kratom comes from a tropical tree in Southeast Asia and is often marketed for pain relief, anxiety and depression. But health officials warn it can pose serious risks. The Drug Enforcement Administration says kratom can act as a stimulant at low doses and a sedative at higher doses, with opioid-like effects linked to a compound called 7-hydroxymitragynine, or 7-OH. Some products contain synthetic versions of that substance, which experts say can be addictive and dangerous, especially for children.

One proposal, Senate Bill 6196, would impose a 95-percent tax on kratom at the distributor level and require licensing through the state Liquor and Cannabis Board. Supporters say the bill would curb youth access and fund prevention programs, while critics argue the tax and enforcement measures would harm small businesses.

A second measure, Senate Bill 6287, would ban kratom products containing synthetic 7-OH or more than two percent of the compound, prohibit sales to anyone under 21, and require full ingredient labeling. The bill’s sponsor says people are developing opiate-like addiction from products easily purchased at gas stations.

The third proposal, , would establish a version of the Kratom Consumer Protection Act, which has passed in nearly 20 other states. It would ban synthetic additives, require testing and child-resistant packaging, impose an 11-percent excise tax, and create a statewide licensing system.

All three bills are scheduled for committee votes this week, as lawmakers weigh public health concerns against access for adults who say kratom helps manage chronic pain.

Get our free mobile app