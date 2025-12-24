Tis the season for watching a whole bunch of Christmas movies. I didn't have a good list of ones that are set in Washington State, whether we're talking about a fictional town or ones that are real.

Washington Holiday Movies That Might Spark a Family Fistfight

I did come up with a list of Hallmark Christmas movies (and others) that supposedly happen in Washington, and you'll never guess which legendary action star makes a surprise appearance on the list (see #6). The biggest Christmas movie that is set in WA might make you break out into squabbles with the kinfolk as you fight about whether or not it's actually a Christmas movie (see #1). Enjoy the fisticuffs!

8. Ira Finkelstein's All I Want Is Christmas

If you have Apple TV, you can watch this movie that sends a little boy to "Christmastown", Washington.

7. Santa Buddies

Awww, this kid-friendly movie was set in the fictional town of Fernfield. You can watch it on Disney+ or rent it on YouTube, Google Play, and Apple TV.

6. Rambo: First Blood

Did you have this Rambo movie on your list of Christmas movies? There's been quite a recent debate about it.

5. A Town Without Christmas

This Hallmark Christmas mystery isn't streaming anywhere, so if you want to watch it, you'll have to buy it on Amazon or something.

4. Christmas with Holly

Comes complete with the traditional Hallmark movie trope: A single mom from the big city moves to a small town and falls in love with the town hunk (who is also miraculously single at the same time she is and is interested in her of all people). It's also streaming on the Hallmark Channel this Christmas!

This Hallmark Christmas movie was released in 2011 and starred Faith Ford (Murphy Brown), Tom Cavanaugh (Scrubs). It's on the Hallmark+ channel, Google Play, YouTube, and other streaming places.

2. Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas

Not to be outdone by the Hallmark Channel, Lifetime Christmas movies are a big deal, too. This movie is about a big time weather lady who comes to Leavenworth to do a story about a "small town" Christmas. Oh, and she falls in love with another miraculously single at the same time hunk on the street. Watch this one for free on the Lifetime Channel or rent it on Prime Video.

1. Sleepless in Seattle

This one will have you fighting amongst yourselves. This is not a traditional Christmas movie but I am willing to wager about a million-plus people watch this movie every Christmas!