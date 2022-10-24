Mission Ridge Reports First Snowfall Of Season

Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort reports a dusting of snow fell on the mountain during the weekend.

The resort says it's excited to be that much closer to opening day, and will start the snowmaking process on November 1st, temperatures permitting.

The Mission Ridge schedule shows a possible opening date of Friday November 19, and an official opening on the Friday after Thanksgiving, November 26.

The National Weather Service is predicting La Nina conditions for Washington State, with below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation between December and February.

Mountain passed in the Cascades received up to three inches of snow in the first winter storm of the season over the weekend.