Wild’s Rayfield Camping On TTC Balcony to Raise Money for Local Veterans

A member of the Wenatchee Wild’s front office staff is once again braving the elements outside the Town Toyota Center to help boost ticket sales in support of local veterans.

David Rayfield, the club’s Senior Sales & Operations Coordinator, began the campaign at around 10 a.m. on Monday (October 24).

“I’m camped out on the balcony of the Town Toyota Center until the team is able to sell 1,000 tickets for our Military Appreciation Night on November 12.”

Once Rayfield’s goal is achieved, he’ll be able to return to his normal activities inside the facility and at home, including sleeping in his own bed.

Rayfield has anchored the same promotion for the Wild over the past several years and always managed to head inside before the week is over. However, he says 2022’s goal is higher than last year’s, so the fans will need to step up to get him out of the cold.

“It’s a substantial goal – up from 750 tickets last year – and hopefully I can reach it before the weekend.”

Tickets to Wenatchee’s game against the West Kelowna Warriors on November 12 are $15 each, with $3 of every ticket sold going to benefit the Wenatchee Veterans Hall and the Thomas A Biddle Foundation.

