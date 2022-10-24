WVC to Hold Arbor Day Gathering Tuesday

Wenatchee Valley College is holding a free Arbor Day gathering on Tuesday.

The WVC Sustainability Committee and Tree Campus Higher Education are staging the event from 1:30-3:30 p.m. around the fountain on the Wenatchee campus.

It'll include a walking tour of trees on campus and the planting of several trees, including one in dedication for a retired WVC employee.

There will also be a presentation on planting and nurturing shade trees on your property.

The presentation will feature Ben Thompson and Jess Lloyd from the Washington Department of Natural Resources Urban and Community Forestry department, and is titled “Ten Things to Know About Selecting, Planting, and Nurturing Shade Trees on your Property.”

Following the event there will be an optional field trip to Wenatchee Rescue Mission at 1450 S. Wenatchee Avenue led by Rick Edwards, retired US Forest Service forester.

The Arbor Day celebration is sponsored by the Associated Students of WVC and community partners Sustainable NCW, Wenatchee Rescue Mission, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and Cascadia Conservation District.

The Arbor Day Foundation has a national celebration, which took place April 29 of 2022.