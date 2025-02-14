Keeping kids safe at school. It's something every parent wants and a local lawmaker is hoping to improve safety through a new bill. The Washington State Senate has unanimously passed Senate Bill 5004, legislation focused on modernizing emergency response systems in K-12 schools.

COULD PANIC BUTTONS MAKE A DIFFERENCE?

The bill, sponsored by 15th District State Senator Nikki Torres, calls for panic or alert button systems to significantly improve response times during school emergencies."Schools must be equipped with the latest safety tools to protect students and teachers," says Senator Torres. "Updating emergency response systems is a critical step toward faster, more effective communication in crisis situations." The push for enhanced school safety measures has been a national effort, driven by people like the Alhadeff family, who lost their daughter, Alyssa, in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018. In recognition Senator Torres' proposal has been named "Alyssa's Law."

Multiple People Shot And Killed At Abundant Life Christian School In Madison, Wisconsin Getty Images loading...

SCHOOL DISTRICT ARE DIRECTED TO WORK WITH LOCAL POLICE

SB 5004 mandates that school districts collaborate with local law enforcement to develop comprehensive emergency response plans that integrate advanced technology. The core components of the legislation include:

Panic or Alert Buttons: Providing administrators, staff, and first responders with quick-access buttons to rapidly initiate emergency notifications.

Live Audio and Video Feeds: Establishing systems that deliver real-time situational awareness to law enforcement and school personnel during emergencies.

Remote Door Access Control: Implementing technology to remotely lock and unlock school entrances to enhance security.

Interactive Two-Way Communication: Creating live communication channels between schools and law enforcement to facilitate coordinated emergency response efforts.

With its passage in the Senate, SB 5004 now advances to the House for consideration. The legislation marks a significant stride toward creating safer and more secure learning environments for students and educators across Washington State.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones