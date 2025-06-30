The Stevens Pass Bike Park opened for the season June 28.

“Thanks to our hard-working crews, the downhill bike trails are in great shape after their winter hibernation, and we’re ready to ride!” Stevens Pass General Manager and Vice President Ellen Galbraith wrote in an update.

Non-bikers can even purchase a scenic charlift ride to the top of Hogsback. From there, folks can ride the lift down or take a trail to the bottom. Hikers can also hike the section of the Pacific Crest Trail going through the pass. Stevens Pass has two nine-hole courses of disc golf.

Following opening weekend, Stevens Pass Bike Park, lessons, rentals, retail, and the Bull's Tooth restaurant will be open from Friday to Monday all summer.