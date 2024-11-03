Green Spaces Found to Slow Cognitive Decline in Older Adults
When you're young for many there's nothing better than living in a big concrete city with lots of people, lots of buildings and lots of people.
SOME PEOPLE MOVE OUT OF BIG CITIES TO FIND GREEN SPACE WHEN THEY'RE OLDER
But as you get older green spaces become more and more important to your mental health. In fact a recent study by Dr. Marcia Pescador Jimenez, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Boston University School of Public Health found green spaces may help slow down cognitive decline.
SO WHAT IS THE INTENT OF THE STUDY?
The intent of the study was to understand why living near green spaces in your prime years can help your brain as you become older. So what did the study find specifically? It found that living around green spaces in middle age can delay declines by up to 8 months.
That's not a lot but we'll take all we can get when it comes to declines right?
LOTS OF STUDIES BUT THIS ONE IS DIFFERENT
While some other studies have found links between green spaces and the health of your mind this study is being called different because of the scope and length of the study which involved 16,000 people over the age of 70. Experts say the research shows the importance of making green space a priority for residents.
TIME TO MOVE TO A GREEN SPACE TO SAVE YOUR MIND
With all the cases of Alzheimers in America today the study shows that green spaces may be the key to delaying or preventing these declines. The study is published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives.
