Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car in WA State?

Sleeping in your car. For many it's not something that sounds like it's a comfortable place to get some sleep. But sometimes you want to sleep especially if you've been traveling and find yourself having a tough time driving.

EVER BEEN SOO TIRED YOU JUST HAD TO SLEEP ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD?

Maybe you've stopped on the side of the road during a road trip to get some sleep but is that legal? Can you legally do that in Washington State?
The basic answer is no. State officials say it's not legal to sleep in your car on the side of a road and if caught you could be fined.

AUTHORITIES SAY LOOK FOR A REST AREA TO GET SOME ZZZZZZZ'S

If you do get tired while driving authorities say find a rest area, places where you can safely park and legally rest for up to 8 hours. You must stay in your car because tents aren't allowed at the rest areas.

CAN I SLEEP IN A PARKING LOT?

In private lots you'll have to have to permission of the owner but it's different on public property where sleeping in a car is generally banned. Walmart is a place that many people say they've spent a night in the parking lot where it's legal to stay.

YOU NEED TO BE CONCERNED ABOUT YOUR SAFETY ALL THE TIME

Because of the state's large homeless population many of the rules about overnight have been broken and not enforced including homeless people living at or near rest areas in the state. The authorities say unfortunately that means that people who want to get some sleep at a rest area may face the possibility of becoming a victim of crime.
