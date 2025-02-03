In Yakima County, the most common crime committed during the month of January 2025 involved violence. Various forms of assault charges were the number one crime that put people in jail.

With several officers choosing to retire from serving Yakima County at the sheriff's department, there is a concerted effort to recruit new officers and new dispatchers to help keep the County safe.

Several bills in the current Legislative session have been introduced, including one that Mountlake Terrace News reports aim to give Washington courts more discretion in holding repeat violent offenders for longer periods of time (HB 1668).

Getting to the Root of the Most Common Crimes Committed in Yakima County

It might come as no shock to many Yakima County residents that crimes involving vehicle prowling, trespassing, and reckless burning are among the top ten most common reasons people get locked up in the county jail. The top ten list, however, reveals a need for more community resources to help folks deal with theft, domestic violence, and impaired driving.

If you need help, please reach out to your local YWCA for domestic shelter assistance, the Rebuilding Hope organization for sexual assault victims, or report a local crime to your county sheriff or local police department.

Here is a list of the top ten most common crimes people got arrested for in January 2025.

This data was taken from an audit of the Yakima County Inmate Roster listings from January 1 through January 31, 2025. These have been listed from the greatest occurences of arrest to the least (of the top ten).

Assault

Violating Domestic Violence Protection/No Contact Order Violation

Suspended License

DUI

Harassment

Criminal Trespass

Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers

Controlled Substance(s)/Possession of Controlled Substance(s)

Theft under $750

Driving w/o interlock

