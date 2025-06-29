The Top 5 Most Expensive Places to Live in WA - Prepare to Gasp originally appeared on NewsTalkKit.com

If you’ve read my previous article about the cheapest places to live in Washington, perhaps you are curious to see where it costs the most to rent an apartment.

You would likely expect the biggest cities in Washington to have the highest rent, like, say King and Pierce, but you would be surprised to see that places with smaller populations are just as pricey as big ones like Spokane–even more so.

The average price for apartments in Spokane County ranges from $1,345 for a 2-bedroom and $1,134 for one-bedrooms, but there are at least TEN other counties in Washington with rent higher than that!

Before we take a look at the top five most expensive places for renting an apartment in Washington, let’s first answer the question: Why Is It So Expensive to Live in These Counties?

Top Reasons Why Rent Is So High in Washington’s Most Expensive Counties

The cities within the most expensive Washington counties are located near scenic outdoor recreation and popular island bodies of water. When you pay a lot of money for an apartment, it’s because you will likely have a beautiful view from your apartment and live on the outskirts of big and up-and-coming cities.

Many former residents of Seattle, for instance, are moving away to smaller towns that previously went under the radar, like the Wenatchee Valley, Ellensburg, and Bellingham.

Most Expensive Places to Rent a 1-Bedroom Apartment in WA

King – $2,000

Snohomish – $1,710

Kitsap: $1540

Thurston: $1465

Chelan: $1483

If you think prices for the one bedroom is way up there, wait until you see how much it is to rent a TWO-bedroom.

Most Expensive Places to Rent a 2-Bedroom Apartment in WA

King $2445

Snohomish – $2,020

Chelan $1788

Pierce $1785

Thurston $1720

Expect to pay a lot more for three- or four-bedroom apartments, townhouses, and condos in each of those places.

So, if have more discretionary income to pay more for an apartment in Washington, then do some apartment hunting near these cities:

• King County: Kent, Renton, Burien, Federal Way

• Snohomish County: Everett, Marysville, Lynnwood

• Kitsap County: Bremerton, Port Orchard, Poulsbo

• Thurston County: Lacey, Tumwater, Yelm

• Chelan County: Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Leavenworth

