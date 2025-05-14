Oregon Is Losing 12 Rite Aid Locations, See Which Ones We Have to Say Goodbye to
Rite Aid has announced more stores that will be closing this year in Oregon. Washington State has already had 8 stores added to the new list, and now Oregon will lose 12 locations.
Is Rite Aid Going Out of Business?
Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a 258-page document back in June 2024, but they haven't recently said if they are planning to go out of business completely. Their attorneys did, however, tell the Bankruptcy Court that they needed to sell off a big chunk of locations (they had about 1,200 stores, according to one source in Texas).
Rite Aid Filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Last Year
It is important to note that since Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, this means they did not signal the intent to sell off everything. They said it will be more like a business restructure.
We saw with recent Chapter 11 filings however, like JoAnn Fabrics and Party City, that these companies are eventually selling off everything. Rite Aid says they still have locations open and patients using their pharmacies will still have access in the remaining open stores.
Which Rite Aid Stores Are Closing in Oregon
KOMO News says Rite Aid is closing up twelve stores in Oregon.
Baker City: 1217 Campbell St
Bandon: 44 Michigan Ave NE
Bend: 700 SE 3rd St
Dallas: 178 W Ellendale Ave
Hood River: 2049 W Cascade Ave
Klamath Falls: 2521 S Sixth St
Lincoln City: 4041 NW Logan Rd
Ontario: 728 SW 4th Ave
Portland: 514 NE 181st Ave
Seaside: 313 S Roosevelt Dr
Silverton: 626 McClaine St
The Dalles: 1400 W 6th St
For a list of the latest Washington State stores that are permanently closing, click here.
Read More: Guy Fieri Learned a HUGE Lesson at This Noodle House in OREGON
8 Celebrities You Didn't Know Have Surprising Ties to Bend, Oregon
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby