Wenatchee Woman Jailed For Allegedly Making Threats To Kill

A Wenatchee woman is behind bars in Kittitas County after she allegedly threatened to kill an employee at a convenience store.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports the incident happened on Monday (Feb. 10) at just before 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 97.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the employee went in the restroom to clean it and the 53-year-old woman emerged from a stall and accosted her prior to grabbing her hair and making threats to kill her.

The employee then reportedly sent out a call on her radio and the store's manager came to the employee's aid by separating the two and escorting the employee out of the restroom and calling police.

The Ellensburg Police Department says officers were quickly dispatched to the store where they ordered the woman to come out of the stall and she was taken into custody and booked into the Kittitas County Jail on charges of assault and felony harassment.