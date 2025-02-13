Alpine Lakes Elementary School in Leavenworth has been awarded the Get on Board Grant for the 2024-25 academic year.

With this grant, the school can materially invest not only in skateboarding gear, but also on-the-ground training and support.

Alpine Lakes is one of over 15 institutions from about a dozen states (plus the District of Columbia) to join the growing network of Get on Board participants.

Each school will receive $5K in furtherance of the skateboarding curriculum.

Long maligned as a hobby for ruffians, skating actually fosters confidence, ingenuity and connectivity, according to Cascade School District spokesperson Julie Winters. This assertion is seconded by Alpine Lakes gym teacher Isabelle Auty.

To date, Winters says, Get on Board has reached over 10,000 young people. The program is offered by New Hampshire-based nonprofit First Push Syndicate.