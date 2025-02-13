Wenatchee High School has announced Zach Johnson as the new head coach of the boys' golf team.

Coach Johnson brings significant prior experience, and even greater enthusiasm, to the position.

A press release quotes athletic director Eric Anderson as saying, "We are thrilled to have Coach Johnson lead our boys' golf program. We have a talented group of returning golfers and promising newcomers. I'm eager to see them reach their full potential under Zach's leadership."

Johnson, who served as an assistant coach last year, also led an off-season program for young golfers.

With seven years of involvement in the Wenatchee School District as a teacher and coach, he is well-acquainted with the local golf scene.

The season begins on March 3. Click here for more information.