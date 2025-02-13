Washington State Patrol releasing the identity of the bus passenger who perished along with three others in a two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release, 83-year-old Amelia Montoya of Spokane Valley died when the charter bus she rode in collided head-on with a sedan on State Route 28.

The driver of the bus, 66-year-old Michael W. Meacham of Spokane, and the two 17-year-old occupants of the sedan, were also killed in the crash.

The Douglas County Coroner identified the woman after initially having troubles doing so. Montoya died after her transport to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee while the other three victims died at the scene.

Troopers say the collision occurred when the 17-year-old female driver of the sedan attempted to pass the vehicle in front of her and collided with the bus. Her passenger was a 17-year-old male.

Seven additional passengers on the bus suffered injuries in the crash and went to Confluence Health Hospital for treatment.

The wreck caused the highway to close for over ten hours with no available detour in the vicinity.