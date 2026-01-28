Coming to Seattle soon and looking for a unique restaurant to eat? Or looking for a cool place to make Valentine's Day dinner reservations?

I say you ditch the cliché dinner reservations for Valentine's Day (I mean, still keep the dinner + chocolates) but how about heading to a more unconventional spot for dinner? Seattle knows how to keep it weird, especially for the big romantic holiday of love.

When Is Valentine's Day 2026?

Cupid's arrows are going to start hitting lovers on Saturday, February 14, 2026. Many couples, however, will be celebrating the Friday before, too. If I was being wooed, I'd ask my date to take me to Seattle. No matter where you live in Washington, a special night out on the town would make any day (and holiday) special.

Inside Passage - Seattle Inside Passage - Seattle via Facebook loading...

What Makes These Seattle Restaurants So Weird?

Only in Seattle can you find strange places to bond over food. Need a daytime Valentine's Day date idea? You could make googly eyes at each other over cold brews while cuddling cats, yes, real cats (See #11).

Or eat your Valentine's Day dinner in a hidden speakeasy that's owned by a real doctor, or inside a wannabe pirate ship bar. There's a quaint sports bar on the list, too, if you want something more casual. Lovers craving a romantic dinner with more of an edge, check out the drag show haven (see #4), or go all retro and sip cocktails in a 70s retro lounge that's owned by a 2026 James Beard Award semi-finalist.

There's a little something strange for everyone this 21+ restaurant list.



Here are nine restaurants for Valentine's Day that I think you'd fall in love with this year. Stick around for the bonus place at the end of the photo gallery list!

ROAD TRIP BONUS RESTAURANT FOR VALENTINE'S DAY:

If Seattle is not your thing, take a drive to this cool, yet weird bar in Vancouver.

The Elbow Room: 1800 Broadway St.

