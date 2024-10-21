U.S. Navy Identifies Pilots Killed in Jet Crash Near Mt. Rainier
The U.S. Navy has released the names of two pilots who tragically lost their lives in a jet crash near Mount Rainier last Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Lt. Cmdr. Lyndsay P. Evans and Lt. Serena N. Wileman, both 31 years old and hailing from California.
BOTH WERE BASED AT OAK HARBOR
They were serving with the Electronic Attack Squadron 130 and were based in Oak Harbor.The Navy declared the pilots dead on Sunday following a special forces operation that was able to survey the crash site. The wreckage is located at approximately 6,000 feet in a remote, steep, and heavily wooded area east of Mount Rainier, presenting significant challenges for recovery efforts.
SO WHAT CAUSED THE CRASH?
Navy officials have confirmed that the cause of the crash is currently under investigation. Due to the inaccessibility of the crash site, personnel from the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord are assisting with the recovery operations. Equipped with specialized gear and expertise, these soldiers are tasked with navigating the difficult terrain to assess the situation.
IT'S NOW A RECOVERY OPERATION WITH HELP FROM THE WA NATIONAL GUARD
Areas surrounding the crash site have been closed off, and it is now categorized as a long-term recovery operation.As investigations continue, the Navy and the families of Evans and Wileman are mourning the loss of two talented individuals who dedicated their lives to serving their country. Memorial arrangements are expected to be made as further details emerge from the ongoing investigation.
