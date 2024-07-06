Safety. It's something we all think about and we all hope the place where we live in a safe city.

If you're looking for the safest places to live in Washington state according to the latest State of Safety report, 10 cities in the state are considered the safest places to live.

THE SAFEST CITIES IN WASHINGTON ARE LISTED BY WAY OF CRIME RATES

Every year, the safety report names the cities where crime rates are lower than the state and national averages.

This year, 82 cities met the criteria to be considered but let's look at the top ten on the list.

Get our free mobile app

TOP TEN HAVE RELATIVELY SMALLER POPULATIONS THAT ARE SEEING BIG GROWTH

The number one safest city in the state of Washington is Camas. The city of Camas has been in the top spot for three years.

#1. Camas.

The city has a population of 27,653 and is located in Clark County, Washington. The east side of Camas is bordered by the city of Washougal, Washington, and the west side of town borders Vancouver, Washington.

Wind Sail Surfing Kiteboarding in Columbia River Gorge Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

#2. Oak Harbor.

Oak Harbor. The city has a population of 24,858 and is located on Whidbey Island in Island County, Washington.

Warren Little/Getty Images Warren Little/Getty Images loading...

#3.Sammamish.

Sammamish is third on the list. A population of 65,748 it's located in King County.

California Agriculture Faces Challenges As Drought Continues Getty Images loading...

#4. Pullman.

It's the biggest city in Whitman County, and is located within the Palouse region with a population of 32,848.

Oregon State v Washington State Getty Images loading...

#5. Kenmore.

Kenmore rounds out the top five safest cities. It's also located in King County with a population of 23,914.

Log Boom Park in Kenmore, WA Google Maps loading...

#6. West Richland.

West Richland is number 6 on the east side of the state. It's located in Benton County, Washington.

Seven States Reach Agreement On Water Use From Dwindling Colorado River Getty Images loading...

#7. Ridgefield.

Ever been to Ridgefield? It's number 7 on the list of safest cities in Washington state. A smaller population of 10,319. It's located in Clark County Washington. It's one of the fastest growing cities in the state.

Portugal Masters - Day Two Getty Images loading...

#8. Snoqualmie.

Snoqualmie makes it to number 8 with a population of 13, 523 it's located next to Snoqualmie Falls in King County, Washington.

Snoqualmie Getty Images loading...

#9. Enumclaw.

Enumclaw a city in King County, Washington, with a population of 12,743.

getty images getty images loading...

#10. Bainbridge Island.

It's a small city in Western Washington connected to the city of Seattle by a quick ferry ride.

Bainbridge Island, WA Perry Kibler on Unsplash loading...

So there you go! You now have all the safe city information you need to make a decision on where to live now in Washington state, or in the future.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein