I was searching for something that would be fun for you to read and fun for me to write. I never expected to stumble upon the most unusual museum in Washington state.

If you want to visit this unique museum, you'll have to scroll up to your URL line and type in some unexpected words.

Ready for this?

First, you'll need to type in the word:

Banana Canva loading...

Then add the word 'museum' after it.

Banana Museum, yes, there is a banana museum right here in Washington state, and I'm shocked that I never heard about it until now.

The museum used to be housed in a physical location in Auburn, but a fire caused the museum owners to close it up permanently.

Luckily for us, we still have access to this cool, strange, and unusual collection of banana facts, figures, and folklore(?) contained in an online collection.

THE WASHINGTON BANANA MUSEUM

When you first load the home page for the Washington Banana Museum, you'll see that its background is a ton of bananas. You'll also see a cute, animated banana that reminds me of that episode of The Family Guy where Brian the Dog wore a banana costume.



"The Washington Banana Museum curator is Ann Mitchell Lovell. Ann has assembled close to 6,000 items, a melange of artifacts, folk art and other cultural oddities devoted to the world's perfect fruit." - Washington Banana Museum

I really think you'll enjoy exploring the Washington Banana Museum!

That reminds me, National Banana Split Day is coming up on Saturday, August 10th!

There's also that silly and catchy song called, "I'm a Banana" by YouTube personality, Onision. This video has over 94 million views!

Have fun watching this, too!

