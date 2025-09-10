Charlie Kirk , the conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, is dead after being shot during a campus event at Utah Valley University Wednesday.

FOX News reported that Kirk died after he was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to a law enforcement official who spoke with The Associated Press.

Kirk was shot as he spoke to a large crowd.

Utah Valley University spokesperson Ellen Treanor said the shooting happened at about 12:20 p.m.

The suspect is not in custody.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Treanor said, "A suspect was in custody initially, but to the best of my knowledge, that individual has been released. Our campus police are currently investigating in conjunction with the Orem police."

This is a developing story