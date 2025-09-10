Washington Governor Bob Ferguson visited Wenatchee to sign an executive order ensuring public works projects stay on track.

Gov. Ferguson visited Wenatchee for the annual Washington Building and Construction Trades Council convention. He signed Executive Order 25-07, requiring public works projects over $35 million have "Project Labor Agreements" (PLA) for their workers.

“All workers deserve fair pay and benefits. This executive order provides strong protections for workers on major projects and predictability for the public,” Ferguson said. “Utilizing Project Labor Agreements on major projects will help promote family-wage jobs, worker safety and on-time delivery of these critical projects.”

PLAs are negotiated agreements between a contractor and one or more labor organizations, establishing the terms of employment for a specific project.

Under Gov. Ferguson's Executive Order, PLAs on major projects aim to establish transparent working conditions and create a dispute resolution process for all workers.