The Pacific Northwest gives us all a chance to explore the wonders of our region’s vast wildlife and sea creatures. It’s hard to narrow these down to a “top 5” list, but darn it, I’m going to try! The incoming fall weather might be a great time for you to reconnect with nature and perhaps do some year-round bird watching in California, explore whale watching during October and November in Washington state, or catch a rare sighting of a pack of wolves in Oregon.

WA, OR, and CA'S Top 5 Beautiful Iconic Wildlife & Sea Creatures

THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST HEARTBREAK: ENDANGERED SPECIES ABOUND

Several of the Pacific Northwest’s iconic wildlife, including several species of birds, canines, and marine wildlife are going extinct. Human causes for these animal extinctions are mostly to blame, which breaks my heart.

Of course, not all of the atmospheric climate is humans fault, for the Earth goes through weather pattern changes over hundreds, if not thousands of years. We can, however, blame stuff like huge oil spills in the ocean, powerline catastrophes, land grazing, and increased air pollution for destroying the forest habitats and ocean climates that our precious regional native wildlife and sea creatures are used to.

A BRIEF WORD ABOUT THE WEATHER CLIMATES FOUND IN THE PNW

CALIFORNIA

The most common type of climate found in California is the high desert, although the state has five (5) different types of climates.

OREGON

Oregon has several climates within it, too. We get to enjoy Oregon’s beachy coasts and rainforests, to the snow-capped regions of the southeastern parts of the state.

WASHINGTON

Two major climates affect Washington state: the hipster, coffee-stained rainy bits of the Westside, and the thug life of Central Washington deserts that extend over to the Eastside of the state and into parts of Idaho.

WA, OR, and CA'S Top 5 Beautiful Iconic Sea Creatures & Wildlife

Now check out my list of animals “that aren’t new to this, they are true to this” Pacific Northwest style of living. ENJOY THE PUNS!

Washington State Iconic Wildlife & Sea Creatures

Oregon Iconic Wildlife & Sea Creatures

California Iconic Wildlife & Sea Creatures

