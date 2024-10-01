Washington State Launches Online Portal for Hurricane Helene Donations

In response to the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene, the state of Washington has unveiled a new secure online portal designed to facilitate donations to relief efforts for those affected by the catastrophic storm.

THE STORM IMPACTED THOUSANDS WHO NEED HELP

The Disaster Relief Center allows residents to contribute to verified crisis-relief charities during natural and humanitarian disasters that exceed a region’s capacity to provide support. The Category 4 storm, which struck the southern United States over the weekend, wrought havoc with its 140 mph winds and relentless rainfall, causing significant flooding, widespread power outages, and landslides that disrupted critical infrastructure and essential services.

Hurricane Michael Getty Images loading...

THE DEATH TOLL IS EXPECTED TO RISE



As of now, the storm has claimed the lives of more than 120 individuals, with millions left struggling to access food, clean water, and communication.

“Washington can be proud to say its citizens and public employees continue to answer the call and come to the aid of others,” stated Secretary of State Hobbs. He emphasized the importance of the Combined Fund Drive (CFD), which offers a reliable and secure avenue for residents eager to support those most in need.

YOU CAN GIVE SECURELY IN A VARIETY OF WAYS

The donation process is straightforward and accessible, allowing contributions via credit card, payroll deductions for current state employees, or retirement deductions for state retirees. Donors can select their preferred relief organization or choose from those identified on the Helene relief donation page. Click here to help Hurricane Relief.

Since its inception, the Disaster Relief Center has proven its worth in supporting recovery efforts in various crises, including the Eastern Washington and Maui wildfires in 2023, as well as assisting international aid organizations during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

