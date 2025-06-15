What Not to Flush &#8211; 7 Things You Cannot Flush in Washington State

What Not to Flush – 7 Things You Cannot Flush in Washington State

7 Things You Should Never Flush Down a Toilet in WA. Photo Credit: David De Lossy Getty Images ThinkStock

Just use your common sense! Never flush these things down the drain. Even if you don't care about saving the planet, at least care about possibly saving yourself money from having to hire a plumber or a thing of Drano!

Stop Using Drano in the Toilet—Here’s Why It’s a Bad Idea

My landlord manager is always telling me to stop putting Drano down the toilet if there is a clog. So that's one thing I'm not allowed to flush, ha! She says our plumber hates it when tenants use store-bought de-clogging gels because it messes with our old pipes by eroding them. (Our pipes go back to the 1960s!)

Drano MaxGel from acehardware.com
There are six other important things that we shouldn't flush here in Washington, and probably anywhere else, for that matter!

What Not to Flush Down the Toilet in WA

 

#6

Fish

Goldfish in an aquarium with green plants. Credit: satit_srihin, Getty Images ThinkStock
#5

Baby Wipes or Flushable Wipes

Baby Wipes and Flushable Wipes. Photo Credit: Natracare on Unsplash
#4

Medications and Drugs

Don't flush medications down the toilet! freestocks on Unsplash
#3

Maxi Pads and Tampons

Maxi Pads and Tampons. Reproductive Health Supplies Coalition on Unsplash
#2

Dental Floss and Toothpicks

Dental Floss. Brett Jordan on Unsplash
#1

Cat Litter and Litter-covered Cat Droppings

Cat Litter. Iuliia Alekseeva/Getty Images
Don't be a fool! Please never flush these things down a toilet.

