Did You Know You Can Use EBT Cards at These Locations in WA?

There are nearly 900,000 people in Washington who depend on food stamps provided by DSHS--that's close to 11% of the population, as the Center on Budget Policy and Priorities revealed earlier this month.

EBT, SNAP benefits, food stamps, or whatever you want to call it have been a complete lifesaver for many families coping through harsh financial times in their lives (including me).

In Washington, you qualify** to receive an EBT card if you fall into a certain economic poverty range, and there are certain restrictions on what you can buy with it. It's important to always keep your EBT card in a safe place and to guard your PIN carefully because thieves abound!

New to EBT Cards? Here's What You *Can't* Buy With It

Don't even think about trying to buy pet food, liquor, cigarettes, vitamins, makeup, cleaning supplies, or hot restaurant food with your EBT card. It's not an accepted form of payment.

Unexpected Places You Can Use Your WA State EBT Card

Grocery stores accept SNAP benefits and EBT cards naturally, but did you know there are a few unexpected places where you can use your EBT card?

5. Papa Murphy's Take & Bake Pizza

4. Online Major Grocery Stores (Think Safeway, Albertson's, Rosauer's, QFC, Rite-Aid, etc.)

3. Specialty Grocers, including Whole Foods, Trader Joe's New Seasons, Haggan, and Huckleberry's Natural Market

2. Farmer's Markets

1. Costco (both online and in-store)

I wish I had known these places were options to use my SNAP benefits when I needed them over a decade ago!

Get a full list of places you can use your EBT card online at USDA.gov.

**Felons and undocumented residents are not eligible to receive food stamps in Washington State.

