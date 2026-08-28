The Rest of the World Thinks Yakima Valley Is an ‘Emerging Destination’ for 2026

Travel writers are sitting up and taking notice of the Yakima Valley. They love our wine region, gorgeous scenery, fun outdoor festivals, food and beverages, and the burgeoning artsy scene (that has really been here all along).

Yakima Valley Tourism is excited to receive such accolades on our behalf, yet some skeptical residents have begun to wonder if we really need all this outside attention. Despite my frustrations with the absurd cost of living as of late, it does make me feel proud that outsiders have realized what a true hidden gem the Valley really is.

An Emerging Destination with a Proven Track Record

This isn't the first time we've made notable travel lists like this. In 2015, we won the title of an All-American City award. In 2024 and 2025, we were named one of the top 10 wine regions of the country by USA Today readers.

Now, a brand new chance to make a special mention comes before us: JRNY, a website that explores travel destinations worldwilde, says that Yakima Valley is on the short list for “Best Emerging Destination" on an international level.

According to JRNY, "the winning destination will have demonstrated ambition, creativity and momentum in developing its tourism offer while retaining the qualities that make it unique." Jenn Harrison, President & CEO of Yakima Valley Tourism, says she is honored we are nominated, expressing, "“There is a real sense of discovery here...that make this region so special.”

The JRNY Awards aims to "celebrate the destinations, experiences and people redefining travel across the United States." The winner will be announced in London on Friday, October 2nd.

Read More: Why the Pincess Theatre Is Prosser's True Hidden Gem

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Yakima Valley. Photo Credit: Spencer DeMera on Unsplash Yakima Valley

How We Stack Up Against the Competition

There are only 8 places in America that have been nominated. Here's our competition:

Cincinnati, OH

Cleveland, OH

North Shore Oahu, HI

Tupelo, MS

Clarksdale, MS

Kansas City, MO

Pittsburgh, PA

Quite an impressive list! We have some tough competition.

Why the Rest of Washington Is Watching

Washington State Tourism has the Yakima Valley listed as a 3-day travel adventure, encouraging tourists to visit Prosser, Yakima, Union Gap, and Toppenish.

Bottom line is, yes, the Yakima Valley is a beautiful and wondrous place to visit and deserves another chance to shine as one of the best emerging destinations in America.

I think it would be so cool to see people from all over the world coming here to visit. After all, there's more to see in Washington State than Seattle!

Who do you think will win? Let us know in the comments!