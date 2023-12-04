Meet Nani The Wenatchee Valley Pet of The Week

Nani just may be the hidden gem that everyone has overlooked! She LOVES all people and is especially wonderful with the Junior volunteers and will sit very politely for treats and love.

Sweet Nani is a young gal that is the perfect balance of polite and playful. She lights up when she sees her people, enjoys walks and a game of fetch. She has been lovely on leash and just looking for someone to fine tune the rest of her skills.

Did we mention those blue eyes will melt your heart? We hope so!

Nani

Age: 1 Year 9 Months

Sex: Female

Breed: Shepherd / Mix

Animal ID: 53934409

Adoption fee: $150

