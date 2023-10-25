Congress Considering Hydropower Expansion in Washington State

Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers is touting her new clean energy bill to expand hydropower energy production.

McMorris Rodgers introduced the Hydropower Clean Energy Future Act yesterday [Tuesday] to the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy, Climate, and Grid Security.

“Hydropower is one of America’s most valuable energy sources. It accounts for over 6% of our nation’s electricity generation and nearly 40% of the nation’s renewable generation," Representative McMorris-Rodgers said. "This is especially important in Eastern Washington as we approach the colder winter months. Without hydropower, our communities would be at serious risk of life-threatening blackouts."

McMorris says the act will ensure America leads the way on clean, renewable and affordable energy for generations to come.

“Eastern Washington is the perfect example of what’s possible when we unleash the potential of hydropower in America. I think about Long Lake Dam in my district, which was built in 1915." Representative McMorris-Rodgers said. "It’s played a critical role in helping our local utility companies deliver power to our region and give us our competitive edge. Unfortunately, not all dams are so lucky."

McMorris added that only 3% of dams in the country actually produce electricity today.

The bill will now move to the full House Energy and Commerce Committee for consideration.

Get our free mobile app