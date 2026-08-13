(The Center Square) - Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson is facing a legal petition for her recall after official charges were submitted to the King County Elections office Tuesday, with allegations that the first-year executive is failing her obligations to the public's safety.

The petition, filed by Melinda Jacobson and Dale Osterud, asserts that Wilson is not following the Seattle City Charter's mandate requiring the mayor to enforce city laws and maintain peace.

The allegations focus on decisions made during her first eight months in office, ranging from police leadership changes to neighborhood crime responses.

The petition criticizes Wilson’s decision to force the resignation of former Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes last month, a move that occurred following the shooting at the Bite of Seattle event that left three people dead.

According to the complaint, Barnes provided "stability, success in building a strong police department, improvement with recruiting, and held frequent community involved meetings."

"The decision shows a lack of fiscal responsibility, especially during a city budget problem. It also creates chaos in the Seattle Police Department and distrust among the citizens of Seattle in the Mayor's actions,” the petition states.

The complaint also states that the administration ignored persistent pleas from North Aurora residents earlier this year regarding "life-threatening conditions" in their neighborhood.

The filing cites ongoing human sex trafficking and "frequent gun battles by pimps," which resulted in bullets flying through local residences.

Additionally, the recall charges state that Wilson failed in her duty by turning off and removing closed-circuit television cameras in the Stadium District and Little Saigon following the World Cup.

The petition claims the removal stripped local businesses and residents of critical technology intended to deter violent crime and human trafficking.

"Residents and businesses in those areas have repeatedly asked for them to be activated," according to the petition.

The recall petition also cites a general degradation of safety in Belltown and Little Saigon, asserting that the mayor’s broader policy direction has damaged officer morale, exacerbated staffing shortages and compromised safety citywide.

"Many residents of Seattle and tourists are fearful of the criminal activities including open drug use and marketing in the neighborhood and avoid being in the area,” the filing states.

Wilson’s office did not respond to a request for comment regarding the recall charges before publication, but did send an emailed statement after this story posted.

"We're aware of the petition that has been filed. While it does not appear to have merit, our focus remains where it belongs: on making life safer and more affordable for the people of Seattle," the statement read.

"Since taking office, we're delivering meaningful progress: expanding community crisis responder hours, launching universal school meals this September, banning rental junk fees, accelerating shelter expansion, expanding transit, investing in our libraries, and taking on unfair pricing at grocery stores. That work continues."

"The courts will address any questions. We will address the needs of Seattle," the statement concluded.

Filing the initial recall charge begins a lengthy legal process required under Washington state law before any petition can reach voters.

If prosecutors determine the filing meets technical specifications, they will draft a formal ballot synopsis and forward the case to King County Superior Court. A judge would then hold a sufficiency hearing to determine whether the charges satisfy the legal definition of misfeasance, malfeasance, or a violation of the oath of office.

Should the court allow the petition to move forward, the signature-gathering phase would begin. Proponents would have 180 days to collect nearly 70,000 verified signatures from registered Seattle voters, which is equal to 25 percent of the total votes cast in the city’s previous mayoral election.

Verified signatures would then trigger a special recall election. The election would take place between 45 and 90 days after the petition is certified. If the recall were to pass, Wilson would be removed from office.