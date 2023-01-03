Washington Suspects Could Face 20 Years for Substation Attacks

An arrest has been made in a Washington substation attack that caused $3 million or more in damages, not to mention the loss of power for thousands of Washingtonians.

On New Year's Eve, the FBI and local police arrested Matthew Greenwood (32) and Jeremy Crahan (40), both from Puyallup. Greenwood and Crahan have been charged with conspiracy to damage energy facilities, which could send them to prison for 20 years. Greenwood also faces firearm charges for two short-barrelled rifles that he was not legally permitted to own.

The duo allegedly attacked four substations and used the darkness to commit the burglary of a hardware store. Greenwood is believed to have used tools to cut fences and gates to access the fenced-off substations while Crahan kept watch and acted as the driver. Both suspects were tabbed after phone records indicated their location at the time of the attacks, was the location of the attacks. This story comes as stories of substation attacks have popped up across the nation.

