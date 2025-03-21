WATCH: Public testimony heats up over bill that would undo some of parents’ rights initiative

(The Center Square) – The Senate Early Learning & K-12 Committee got an earful Thursday from supporters and detractors of proposed legislation “promoting a safe and supportive public education system” that critics contend would undo several provisions of a parents’ rights initiative passed by the Washington State Legislature last year.

Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1296, passed by the House of Representatives earlier this month, modifies 15 rights spelled out for parents in Initiative 2081 and gets rid of three rights for parents concerning medical service and treatment.

Sponsor Rep. Monica Stonier, D-Vancouver, told members of the committee that her intent is not to target parents’ rights.

“My bill is student-centered; it starts with what students need to have conditions to where they feel they can belong and see themselves in their school and they are welcomed, so their basic needs are met,” she told the committee at its public hearing.

Stonier said protecting students who are undocumented and fearful is also a motivation for her.

“My intention is to demonstrate that student rights … can coexist with the parental rights,” she explained.

Sen. Jim McCune, R-Graham, asked Stonier what a gender-inclusive school looks like and if that means more than just male and female.

“It just simply means that every child, no matter how they come to us, [is] welcome and accepted,” Stonier replied. “There’s a lot of science behind how gender presents.”

Several people testified on both sides of the bill.

“I am here this morning to echo thousands of parents across our state who are frustrated and embarrassed at the actions taken to pass this bill,” Eric Lundberg, a pastor and father of eight, said. “As a Christian pastor, I believe without a doubt that the family unit was established by our creator to be the centerpiece of society. The rearing and raising of children does not belong to the state.”

Eatonville School Board President Ronda Lintzenberger also spoke against the bill.

“My concern on this bill is around the impact on parents and school partnerships, and parents' trust [in] public education. 2081 played a crucial role in restoring parents' confidence and strengthening family engagement, something research shows is vital to students' success,” she said.

Since talk of legislation to undo I-2081 began, Lintzenberger said her district has lost dozens of families.

“Eatonville School District has lost nearly 40 students, which is significant for our district,” she said.

Tyler Crone of Seattle spoke in support of the bill.

“I am a mom of three and am the very, very lucky mom of a trans student who is now thriving at the UW [University of Washington],” Crone said. “My daughter happened to be the first to openly transition in her elementary school.”

Margaret Albaugh of Spokane told lawmakers she has a transgender child.

“My daughter started exploring her gender identity in preschool, and when she was seven, her teacher let us know she wanted to go by she/her pronouns in school,” Albaugh continued, telling lawmakers her child was supported at home through the transition, but not all parents provide that support.

Sarah Garriott spoke in opposition to the bill.

“All parents know that parents are the safety net, not the enemy,” she said. “By gutting the parents' bill of rights, you are knowingly putting children at risk. There are nearly 4-to-1 people signed in today against this bill.”

Sen. Lisa Wellman, D-Mercer Island, is the committee chair.

She allowed the hearing to go 10 minutes over its scheduled time, with the last three people to testify doing so in favor of the bill, including a staff member from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction who said the office does not believe it is in violation of federal law in supporting the bill.

Opponents believe OSPI is jeopardizing federal funding for schools, given President Donald Trump’s executive orders on Title IX and recognition of only two genders. The administration has said education funding is at risk for non-compliant districts.

As time expired, several people who hoped to testify expressed frustration, including anti-tax activist Tim Eyman, who moved up to the testimony table and grabbed the microphone. Sound to the microphone was cut, so anyone watching online could not hear what he said.

The Center Square was in the hearing room and picked up the comments.

“On behalf of the people in this room who drove here, they should be able to have the right to speak,” Eyman said. “You put priority for people who aren’t even here. That is outrageous.”

At that point, Wellman called for security, and Eyman moved away from the testimony table. The dozen or so people who hoped to testify against the bill walked out with him.

According to a screenshot sent to The Center Square by Eyman from McCune's office, 5,525 people signed in “con” on the bill and 1,354 signed in “pro” ahead of the hearing.