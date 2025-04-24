You may or may not know that it is Apple Blossom time in the Wenatchee Valley, and that means the Apple Blossom Festival. One of the events for the Apple Blossom Festival that is near and dear to my heart is the Apple Blossom Food Fair that takes place in Memorial Park in downtown Wenatchee.

This Thursday. (4/24/25) I begin my yearly quest to try to eat something different every day for lunch at the Wenatchee Apple Blossom Food Fair.

There is one tradition that I have to observe though, and that is the very first place I eat on the first day of the food fair is always going to be the YC Cafe. (Cuc Tran Cafe on Wenatchee Ave.) And the first dish I eat is their outstanding curry chicken. In fact, I ask for the Uncle Dave special, which by the way, is not on the menu, and that is Curry chicken over fried rice.

So, this morning I showed Up at 11:00 on the dot. Had a little time to take some photos of some of the new places that are coming in and then paid a visit to the Y C cafe. They have a new look this year because they're not able to use their trailer, but the food is just as good as ever. The fried rice wasn't ready yet, so I went with white rice and chicken Curry. Got myself an egg roll. Put a little hot sauce on it, and it is wonderful.

It's always good to stop by there and see Chuck cooking. It's the only time I see him every year. As always, the YC Cafe gets my 1 Egg Roll up rating.

It's a relatively mild green Curry with chicken over fried rice, and it is honestly quite awesome. I also decided to get an egg roll as well, which is very crispy and good. They also have other tasty things on the menu, like teriyaki Beef and chicken on a stick, pan fried noodles and fried rice.

So, what are some of the other opportunities for food in the park this season? We have some vendors that have been with us for several years that bring good food value. Ziegler's Bratwurst house, Kaleenka Pierogi,

Inna's Cuisine, (Get the salmon dinner.) Whites all American concessions, (best foot long corn dog) Big Buddha Teriyaki, (Pad Thai noodles.)

There are also a couple of new vendors this year. I spotted 3 so far. Roxie's they're doing smash burgers.

Breakthrough Huli Huli. They are doing huli huli chicken and also ribs. I had a chance to sample one of the pork ribs. It was pretty amazing.

There was also a new crepe location who wasn't set up yet, so I didn't take a picture.

The Memorial Park food fair is set to be open at 11:00 am in the morning and run until 8:00 pm in the evening. When I got there at about 10:55 am, a little more than half. of the vendors were open and ready to go. (It's the first day, give them a break.)

I'm sitting in front of my computer right now writing this article and eating my Curry chicken over white rice. Happy Apple blossom, everybody.

It's Apple Blossom time, and it's food in the park in Wenatchee. (thequake1021.com)

