The 2025 Polar Plunge and Torch Run has raised over $22,000 to this point in support of the Washington Special Olympics.

This surpasses the fundraising goal of $15,000 for the games.

The Polar Plunge took place Saturday, February 22 at Walla Walla Point Park.

Wenatchee Police Department raised nearly $2,000 for the plunge. According to a social media post, Detectives Evitt, Hewitt, and Koch all took a dip.

Wenatchee Mayor Mike Poirier led a fundraising team as well.

Team 832 Reunited raised over $5,000 towards the Special Olympics.

The Torch run is Friday evening and finishes at Town Toyota Center lighting the flame.

The Washington Special Olympic Winter Games marks its 35th year in the Wenatchee Valley, and its 50th year in Washington.

Over 1,200 athletes compete across multiple events Friday February 28 through Sunday, March 2.

You still have time to donate towards the cause. Donations are accepted until April 1.