Hungry Burglars Busted For Burglarizing Garage, Refrigerator

A pair of men who allegedly burglarized a residence near Easton have pled not guilty in court.

The Ellensburg Daily Record says the pleas were entered by 19-year-old Jovanny Adame Contreras and Jakob Daniel Koury, also 19, in Kittitas County Superior Court last Thursday.

Both men have been charged with residential burglary and third-degree theft after being arrested on Feb. 15 when police say a homeowner on Stampede Pass Road returned to his residence to find the pair on his property.

Investigators say Contreras and Koury had walked to the home from an outdoor music festival happening nearby, discovered the door to the homeowner's garage was open, and entered where they ate food from his refrigerator.

The homeowner reportedly confronted the two men and held them at his residence until Kittitas County Sheriff's deputies and officers with the Cle Elum Police Department arrived at the scene.

Court documents say Koury was also found in possession of property he'd allegedly stolen from the garage and that the pair had entered the structure because they were "cold and hungry."